The shooting of Vijay's upcoming Tamil movie Master has been progressing as per the plans. The team has successfully completed the filming in New Delhi and an important portion in Shivamogga in Karnataka.

In the first two schedules, Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu, Nassar and many others had taken part. Now, the team has plans to begin the next schedule in Chennai later this month.

Vijay vs Sethupathi Clash

According to the reports, the team has taken a short break and will commence the shooting after Pongal. The makers have planned to shoot the confrontation scenes between Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the coming days.

It is said to be a 10-day schedule to be held in Chennai.A special set has been erected to film Thalapathy and Vijay Sethupathi's portions. The complete shooting of the film is likely to be wrapped up in February.

Release Date

Meanwhile, the makers have announced on Monday, 7 January, that the film will be out in the month of April. "We are extremely delighted to present #Master. #April2020, [sic]" Seven Screen Studio tweeted.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has earned a good reputation by doing content-drive movies like Maanagaram and Kaithi, is teaming up with Vijay for the first time. This is a thriller and does not have the usual masala elements that we see in typical commercial flicks.

Malavika Mohanan will be seen in the role of a female lead and Andrea enacts an important character. The Xavier Britto-produced untitled movie has Anirudh Ravichander's music, Sathyan Sooryan's cinematography and Philomin Raj's editing.