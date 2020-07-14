After the reports of Bollywood actors willing to take pay cuts, it has now emerged that Tamil actor Vijay has agreed to slash his remuneration. It comes due to the economic slowdown as the producers are finding ways to cut the budgets of their projects in the post-lockdown scenario.

A report on The Times of India claims that Vijay has agreed to take Rs 20 crore lesser than what he had quoted before. Earlier, there were reports that the Thalapathy was being paid a bomb to work in the Sun Pictures-funded film.

Rumours were rife that he was being paid Rs 100 crore, higher than the amount paid for Rajinikanth in Annaatthe. It looks realistic number for many trade observers since Vijay's movies have consistently crossed Rs 200-crore mark at the global box office with satellite rights fetching fancy amounts.

The digital rights came as a bonus to the producers. However, Vijay is going for a pay cut as the financial situation is not good at this stage.

So, he agreed to slash Rs 20 crore from the initially quoted amount, but Sun Pictures want him to reduce further, say reports. As a result, the negotiation is on.

The producers feel that reducting the staff on the sets and remunerations of the actors are the two major factors that could bring down the overall budget of a film.

Coming back to the film, the shooting was planned to commence in August, but the rising Covid-19 cases indicate that it is unlikely to begin at the scheduled time.

On the other hand, Vijay's upcoming movie Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is delayed due to the lockdown. The producer has said in a recent interview that they are aiming for Diwali or Pongal release.