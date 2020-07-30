Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi has resumed work. He has started dubbing for his upcoming film, Laabam.

Vijay Sethupathi
Vijay Sethupathi starts dubbing for LaabamVijay Sethupathi Instagram

Vijay took to Instagram and shared a motley of pictures from the dubbing studio. In one image, he is seen sitting on a sofa in front of a mic holding a paper. He is dressed in a white T-shirt and black pants.

"#Laabamdubbing @kalaiyarasananbu @aaru7cs #SPJhananathan @vijay_sethupathi_productions," he captioned the image.

"Laabam" is directed by SP Jananathan. The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Kalaiyarasan, Jagapathi Babu and Harish Uthaman. Vijay Sethupathi is also a co-producer on the project

This is Shruti's first Tamil outing in two years. She was last seen in the 2017 Tamil actioner "Singam 3".

