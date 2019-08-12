Vijay Sethupathi, who was recently honoured with Best Actor Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, has opened up about an interesting project that he is going to work on in the future. Well, the versatile actor is getting ready to team up with none other than Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

"We are in talks and details will be announced soon," the actor is quoted as saying by news agency PTI in an interview. However, the 41-year old has not divulged anything further about the flick, thus paving way for a lot of speculations.

Aamir Khan is rumoured to be working on the Hindu epic The Mahabharatha. The movie is yet to be announced. The speculations indicate that the Tamil actor might be joining hands with the Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist for this mega-budget film.

The Bollywood star has been working on his physique as part of the preparation for his next movie. He is said to have met Vijay Sethupathi recently on the sets of his upcoming movie.

On the other side, Vijay Sethupathi is working in different languages, cutting across language barriers. In a matter of years, he has earned huge popularity. His ability to pick rights scripts and giving life to the characters that he plays have played major roles in his success in the film industry.

Currently, Vijay Sethupathi is working on multiple languages. M Manikandan's Kadaisi Vivasayi, Vijay Chandar's Sanga Thamizhan, SP Jananathan's Laabam, Seenu Ramasamy's films like Maamanithan and Idam Porul Yaeval are of the films that he is busy with. He will be also starring in the biopic of Sri Lankan famous cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan.

He has also wrapped up Chiranjeevi's mega-budget movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.