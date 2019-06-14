Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, who is fondly called Makkal Selvan by his fans, is making his Telugu debut with Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. This film is the biopic of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who is said to be the first freedom fighter from the Telugu speaking people. Vijay will be seen playing the role of Raaja Paandi, a Tamil-speaking guy who is said to be someone like an assistant to Narasimha Reddy.

While this is his first Telugu film, he had signed the second one a few months ago. This film is titled Uppena and marks the debut of Panja Vaishnav Tej, the younger brother of Panja Sai Dharam Tej, and nephew of Megastar Chiranjeevi. Vaishnav will be seen playing a fisherman in this film which is going to be a commercial entertainer. Kriti Shetty, a Mangalore-based damsel, will make her debut as the leading lady.

It is learnt that Vijay Sethupathi is going to play the father of the heroine. And this role is said to be an author-backed role which is going to be one of the highlights of the film. Sources have reported that Vijay was impressed with the script and immediately gave his nod to the film which is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors in the next couple of months.

Uppena is being directed by Buchhi Babu Sana, who is a debutante. Babu has assisted director Sukumar for many films and has become popular after writing dialogues for Rangasthalam with three more assistants.

Launched a couple of months ago at a star-studded event, Uppena is touted to be a romantic drama.

Vijay Sethupathi has bagged consecutive hits like Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, 96, Petta and Super Deluxe in Tamil and now, the 41-year-old actor is looking for content-oriented films in other languages too.