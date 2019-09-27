Vijay Sethupathi seems to be unstoppable at this stage. He is getting offers to work in movies across the country. From Bollywood to Telugu, he is getting ready to share screen space with many biggies and now he has bagged one more flick.

If the reports are to be believed, Vijay Sethupathi has been offered a role in Vijay's 64th movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is said to be a character with negative shade. Indeed, the Vikram Vedha star has given a green signal to act in the flick.

However, there seems to be some date issues and he has agreed to work it out for the film, presently referred to as Thalapathy 64. It is said to be a dark thriller in which Angamaly Diaries-fame Antony Varghese is doing an important role.

Meanwhile, Malavika Mohanan of Petta fame has been signed to play the female lead in Thalapathy 64. It has to be noted that the names of Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Trisha Krishnan, Kiara Advani and a few others were associated with the flick.

The film has Sathyan Sooryan's cinematography, while Philomin Raj will take of the editing department. Silva is responsible for stunts and Satheesh Kumar is the art director.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi, who was seen in the negative role in Rajinikanth's Petta, is gearing up for the release of multilingual movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy followed by his solo Tamil film Sanga Thamizhan. SP Jananathan's Laabam, Seenu Ramasamy's Maamanithan and Bucchi Babu Sana's Uppena are some of his films.

He has also been signed by Aamir Khan for his next film Lal Singh Chaddha.