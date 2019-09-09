Leading film distributor Tirupur Subramaniam's recent comments on the box office collection of recent biggies have become a tool for the fans of Vijay and Rajinikanth to target Ajith Kumar, while declaring the reports of Thala's movies like Viswasam and Nerkonda Paarvai are fake.

In an interview with a YouTube channel, Tirupur Subramaniam, without mentioning the names of two movies, spoke about the box office clash of two big films earlier this year and pointed his fingers at distributors of spreading inflated numbers.

"There was competition among the fans of the two actors. So, one distributor said his movie to have made Rs 100 crore and the other claimed his film minted Rs 125 to counter the claims made by the other, " he reveals.

Tirupur Subramaniam alleges that the distributor of one of the two films was enquired by the producer about his big claims on the collection on Twitter. "He told the producer that it was posted to please the fans of the actor," he added.

His comments strongly indicate about the battle between Viswasam and Petta at the box office as there has not been a big clash between two big movies in 2019.

KRG Studios, who distributed Viswasam, carried out aggressive promotions online and regularly announced about the collection made by the movie at the Tamil Nadu box office. Whereas Sun Pictures, which produced the movie, was giving updates about their movie.

Going a step ahead, KRG Studios said that Viswasam made higher business than Petta in Tamil Nadu although Rajinikanth commands higher market than Ajith.

Even the trade trackers too had declared Viswasam to be the winner at the box office. Now, Tirupur Subramaniam's comments have given a strong reason for Rajinikanth and Vijay fans to question the reports on the collection of the Ajith's film.

When Tirupur Subramaniam about the good collection made by Nerkonda Paarvai despite being a content-oriented movie, he responded, "It earned as much as a commercial film, but whether it was a profitable venture or a loss should be answered by the producer. Because he knows about the budget and how much he paid for Ajith, Vidya Balan, etc. [sic]"