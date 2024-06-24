All eyes are on Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding. However, it was fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha Mallya who got married to his lady love Jasmine in a lavish wedding ceremony in the UK. According to multiple reports, the wedding took place at Vijay Mallya's $14 million estate in Hertfordshire in the presence of close family and friends.

Several photos and videos from the ceremony are doing rounds on the Internet. Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared inside videos wherein the couple are dancing and greeting the guests.

The Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya was photographed at son Sidhartha Mallya's lavish wedding in the UK. The 68-year-old multimillionaire is accused in the over 9000-crore alleged loan fraud case, being probed by the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation.

During the Christian wedding, Vijay Mallya could be seen posing with the newlyweds. Another picture shows Vijay Mallya kissing Sidhartha.

Sidhartha Mallya is the son of Vijay Mallya and his first wife, Samira Tyabjee Mallya.

Another picture shows Lalit Modi in the same frame where Vijay Mallya was posing with his family.

Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine's wedding was a week-long celebration. Earlier, Sidhartha Mallya shared two photographs from the ceremony on Instagram on Sunday.

Liquor tycoon’s son Sidharth Mallya gets married with fanfare today in London pic.twitter.com/tkgSiOCsGG — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 23, 2024

Friends from across the world attended the wedding.

About Vijay Mallya's case

Siddharth Mallya's lavish wedding is grabbing eyeballs because of its large scale, given that his father, Vijay Mallya, is still embroiled in a loan fraud case worth over Rs 9000 crore, the case is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He fled India in March 2016 and is currently living in the UK. Sidhartha Mallya was born in Los Angeles and was raised in London and the UAE.