Indian businessman Vijay Mallya found himself in a terrible situation when he walked out of the Kennington Oval in London after watching India and Australia World Cup match on Sunday.

In a video that has been doing the rounds of social media, Mallya can be seen surrounded by a bunch of Indians who couldn't stop booing the beleaguered businessman for leaving India on March 2, 2016 after defaulting on loans amounting to Rs 9,000 crore.

Chants like "Mallya Mera Paisa De", "Chor Hai Chor Hai" and "Gali Gali Me Shor Hai, Vijay Mallya Chor Hai" resounded in Mallya's ears as he started walking towards his car after the match. He did turn back and responded to a few people with a "Thank You." At one point, a shout of "Be a man, apologise to your country" is heard, to which his response is inaudible.

However, the viral video divided people on Instagram. While a majority of people said that Vijay Mallyadeserved this kind of treatment wherever he goes, a certain section felt that it was a shameful act by the people to humiliate someone like this.

Mallya has repeatedly denied fleeing the country, saying he is ready to pay back the money he owed to the Indian banks. India had in 2017 filed for Mallya's extradition, which he contested. He is out on bail.

A consortium of 13 banks, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), has initiated loan recovery proceedings against him. The proceedings are on before a special court in Mumbai under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also moved the Special Prevention of Money-Laundering Act Court last year to get Mallya declared a "fugitive economic offender" and confiscate his properties, estimated at more than Rs 12,000 crore, making it the first such case of its kind under the new law.

(With IANS Inputs)