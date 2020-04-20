The UK High Court delivered its judgment on Monday, April 20, on controversial businessman Vijay Mallya's appeal against his extradition to India, marking the further dwindling of his legal options.

Dismissing Mallya's plea against the Indian government's extradition request, the high court of England and Wales paved way for the liquor baron to face charges of financial fraud worth an estimated Rs 9,000 crore.

Meanwhile, experts say that there will be no further legal recourse available in terms of the appeal process if this is also rejected.

The extradition case of Mallya will now go to UK home secretary, Priti Patel, for a final decision.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)