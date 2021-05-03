Thalapathy Vijay seems to have made his mind on his next project even as there are no signs of the film industry returning to normalcy due to Covid-19. The actor, who recently returned from the shoot of his next flick from Georgia, has reportedly given his consent to work in Telugu filmmaker Vamsi Paidipally's next film.

It goes without saying that Vamsi Paidipally's next will be a bilingual movie. The director reportedly had a few rounds of talks with Vijay and the actor has given his approval to act in the flick, which is presently referred to as Thalapathy 66.

Vamsi Paidipally is giving final touches to the script and a formal announcement on the project is awaited. The director is known for delivering memorable Telugu movies like Brindavanam with Junior NTR, Oopiri (Thozha in Tamil), and Maharshi with Mahesh Babu.

The forthcoming venture is being funded by Dil Raju, who is currently bank-rolling Shankar and Ram Charan's next flick, on the banner of Sri Venkateshwara Creations.

Currently, Vijay is busy with his next movie written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film has Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The shooting of the Sun Pictures-produced flick was kick-started last month and the team has returned from Georgia, last week.

The actor was in talks with AR Murugadoss and Sun Pictures was reportedly funding the project. Unfortunately, the project was dropped for the reasons best known to the makers. However, rumour mill was rife that their previous flick Sarkar had failed to live up to the expectations. Hence, the production house was hesitant to produce the flick.

Meanwhile, Vijay's Master has turned out to be one of the biggest hits at the box office in Kollywood in 2021. After much delay, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial was released for Pongal and did well at the collection centres in Tamil Nadu and Andhra.