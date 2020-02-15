Shankar has announced his next movie with Vijay, thus putting an end to the rumours on their project. The actor confirmed at an awards event where he admitted that both of them are ready to join hands again.

He was asked by the host to give an update of his latest film Indian 2. Shankar stated that the fourth schedule of shooting is in progress. The next question that came his way was about teaming up with Vijay.

How Thalapathy fans went Crazy?

The moment there was a mention about Vijay, the crowd went crazy as they gave an ear-splitting cheers for a few minutes to the director. In fact, the emcee was forced to calm them down in order to hear what Shankar was going to say.

Shankar said, "He is ready and I am ready. It might happen any time," Shankar announced. The director is expected to begin the film, which is presently referred to as Thalapathy 65, once he wraps up Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, which is scheduled for release in January 2021.

Who was the first to reveal about the Project?

Even before Shankar had announced, it was Vikram who had spoken about the project. Chiyaan Vikram, during the promotional interview of his earlier film, Kadaram Kondan.

"(It might happen) anytime between every 2-3 years. Now, he did a film with Rajini sir, next he will do a film with Vijay and then he will come to me," Behindwoods quotes him as saying in an interview.

It may be recalled that Shankar, during the release of 2.0, had admitted that he might do a sequel to Mudhalvan. The filmmaker had indicated that the movie would either star Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan, but if the script demanded a younger hero, Vijay would be the first choice to play the lead.

Shankar and Vijay earlier worked in Nanban, the remake of Aamir Khan's Hindi blockbuster film 3 Idiots.