The fans of Vijay have slammed the media for its coverage over the Madras High Court's judgement on the actor's petition seeking tax exemption for his costly car purchased in 2012. They are alleging the media to be biased towards their icon while digging up deep to find out the news stories about the Income Tax raids on Ajith Kumar's properties in 2007.

The Vijay fans are putting their weight behind their icon and extending their support using the hashtag - #WeSupportThalapathyVijay – on Twitter. According to them, Thalapathy is often targeted by the media and tries to cover up the shortcomings of Ajith Kumar.

They are sharing the screenshots of the reports published by various media organization over the Income Tax raids at Ajith's residence in Tiruvanmiyur along with two others in 2007.

"We are assessing the total value of the seizure effected from the searches, made following specific intelligence", informed sources in the IT (Investigation) Department had told The Hindu. The same sources had claimed that the seizure was huge, but did not quantify.

Madras High Court's Verdict

On Tuesday, the Madras High Court criticized Vijay while dismissing his writ petition seeking exemption of entry tax for his Rolls Royce Ghost Car which is imported from England in 2012. He was asked to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

More than the fine, the court's critical comments became a hot topic of debate on TV and social media sites. Justice SM Subramaniam observed that taxes play a big role in nation-building exercise as it helps the government to carry out social welfare programs. "In the State of Tamil Nadu, cine heroes have risen as rulers of the State and therefore, the people are under the impression that they are real heroes. Thus, they are not expected to behave like reel heroes. Tax evasion is to be construed as an anti-national habit, attitude and mindset and unconstitutional," the court is quoted as saying by The Hindu.

The judge stated that the heroes portray themselves as the champions of justice in films and slam the corruption in our system in films, but they evade tax in real-life "which is not in consonance with the provisions of the Statutes."