Thalapathy Vijay, whose Master release has been delayed due to lockdown over Coronavirus outbreak, has often been criticised by a section of people for not experimenting with his roles and playing safe. At one point, he was accused of doing movies with similar stories.

In this throwback interview, Thalapathy, unlike others, did not shy away from admitting about the kind of movies he was doing, rather honestly confessed that he was doing films with predictable story lines.

Thalapathy's Honest Confession

"Yes, it's true. Sometimes, my movies are predictable. But I don't think it bothers the audience as well as my fans as they like to see all my films.They enjoy all my movies. At present i am not looking for any changes as I am happy with the movies I am working in. But personally I like watching commercial movies. I find them interesting and lots of energy is there. So, therefore, I enjoy working in such type of movies, [sic]" he had said.

Talking about the punch dialogues in his movies, Vijay said that he does not insist his filmmakers to write powerful dialogues for him and it was coming, naturally.

Is he Open for Negative Roles?

When asked whether he was open for doing the villain roles, the actor stated, "I am not against negative roles. I have done a role in my previous movie Priyamudan, about 5-6 years back. But I am not 100 percent comfortable in an anti character. Maybe, if I am offered roles such as Shah Rukh's Baazigar or Darr, I think I would consider,"

The above confession the 45-year old had made before the release of his Pokkiri. Even after so many years, the cine-goers' wish (not his fans) to see him in a negative role has remained a distant dream.

Cut to Present

Vijay has teamed up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Master, a crime thriller. The movie, which has Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi in the key roles, was supposed to be released on 9 April. The release is delayed due to the lockdown and would appear once the situation returns to normalcy.