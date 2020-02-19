Vijay Deverakonda and his movies are always surrounded by controversies and issues. Because the actor and the choice of his scripts have something or the other that not all might like.

Post Arjun Reddy, every time a Vijaya Deverakonda film releases, it is expected that the film will have some or other adult content in it. That is the reason, members of the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) make sure that they scrutinise the film very well.

Vijay Deverakonda gets angry, loses cool

But when they ask for a 'beep' of a cuss word or cut a particular scene in the film, the actor gets angry, loses his patience at the pre-release and promotional events of the film.

During Arjun Reddy's pre-release event, Vijay Deverakonda gave a long speech on the stage that he went to the members of CBFC and tried to explain to them what was need to use a cuss word in that particular scene in the film, and request them not to beep them. His argument is that the film has got an A Certificate. Which means audiences above the age of 18 can only watch the film, so there is no need to beep the word.

In a recent interview he has given to a channel, the actor said he feels like he has to talk to members of censor board in order to avoid unnecessary cuts and issues with the release date and certification too.

"Every time my film releases, people think like something really bad and unwatchable is going to be there. So only with the help of the CBFC members, I can make sure that the motto of the film is conveyed in the right way. It is very much true that they play a key role in the release of the film. So I am trying to be extra careful now," said the actor.

The same way, when the teaser and trailer of his latest film World Famous Lover released, many people have said that it looks more like a reloaded version of Arjun Reddy. The same Telangana dialect, avatar, temper, lust and painful love are something that will instantly connect all of us to Arjun Reddy.

From now, because the actor has said 'no' to love stories, it doesn't mean that there will be no short-tempered Vijay Deverakonda anymore. The emotions will remain the same.