Vijay Deverakonda is doing his best to help the people in need during the lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak. In fact, the actor has raised over Rs 40 lakh with the support of his fans.

4000 Families Targeted

The Telugu actor had planned to extend his helping hands to 2000 families, but with such massive support, he is now targeting 4000 families.

He shared a spreadsheet to show the donations that have come to his foundation and how many families have got benefited from it.

Vijay's Emotional Tweet

The Dear Comrade star got emotional and tweeted, "Today what I saw was magical. Mass care, Mass love and Mass generosity. Each one of you this miss class fund and its success belongs to you. I promise I will not let you down, we will reach out to each and everyone who reaches out to us and we shall all enjoy the happy smiles that shine back at us,"

Deverakonda adds, "In a day you made 25 lakhs into 40+ lakhs. Together we have now reset our goal of 2000+ families to 4000+ families. Today our team was 4, tomorrow we make it 34, so we can reach more people faster.Below is an update of day 1 broad numbers. Everyday 9 PM we will share with you a sautés update, so we can witness impact of what we all are together doing. #TDF #MCF. Note- Households funded today was effected by our training session and 11 AM-12 Noon closure of stores. We will see a jump in families reached from tomorrow on."

The Geetha Govindam actor posted a tweet made by a person who contributed Rs 1 lakh for the relief works of Coronavirus cause. "Darling, 100+ Families will be reached with your support to #MCF. Bigg hugg," he wrote.

In addition to it, Vijay Deverakonda has promised to give employment to as many as possible through his foundation.