Actor Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's rumoured relationship has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Be it on 'Koffee With Karan' or the duo's Maldives vacation, the couple's bond has always left the fans wondering about the exact status of their relationship. However, neither Vijay nor Rashmika has ever confirmed their relationship. But it seems we just got a hint from Janhvi Kapoor about the current status of the duo.

'He is practically married'

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, when the 'Good Luck Jerry' actress was asked to pick three names for her 'swayamvar', she instantly said "Hrithik, Ranbir, Tiger," but soon changed her answer as she remembered that Ranbir Kapoor is married. As Janhvi was struggling to think of more actors, she said, "Aren't they all married? Everyone's married." When Vijay Deverakonda's name was suggested to her, Janhvi said, "He is practically married." This answer has surely got the fans wondering the actual status of the South Indian heartthrob...so 'is Vijay Deverakonda really married?'

Meanwhile, in an interview with News18 earlier this month, Rashmika had spoken about her dating rumours with Vijay. She said, "I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about. I see what is happening on social media like watch a few videos and find it very cute but Vijay and I don't really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us our friends are equally important and it keeps us grounded."

Rashmika said, 'I am very close to Vijay'

The 'Dear Comrade' star added, "I have always known and I am very close to Vijay which is why if I feel like asking about anything in the industry, I go and ask him. He is always there (for me). We are really close friends and we share and discuss things."

Even when Vijay was asked about his dating rumours with Rashmika he had said that it doesn't bother him. In a recent interview with Indian Express, Vijay said, "I think it's just collateral damage of being a public figure. When people love you and want to know more about you, they're just interested in your life. If there are news articles coming, I'm ok with it."

He added, "I'd rather be who I am and have these rumours written about me than be a nobody and have nothing written about me. So I'm ok with the not necessarily true stuff, or not necessarily productive stuff. I'm comfortable with it, it does not bother me."

Coming to Janhvi Kapoor, the actress is quite busy promoting her upcoming film 'Mili'. She will next seen in 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao and in 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan.