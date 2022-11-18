Bollywood actors are touted as reel life heroes. We have often seen them fighting with goons, from donating blood to organs to saving lives on-screen. The quintessential Bollywood hero goes all out to save the life of someone in films. However, there are a few Bollywood actors who are real-life heroes as well, they have pledged to donate their body organs to those in need. From Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan to Aishwarya Rai and among others have pledged that they will be donating their body organs and have registered for the same.

And now joining the likes of celebrities who will be donating their body organs to the needy are Vijay Deverakonda and his mother Madhavi Deverakonda. Both of them have registered for the noble cause.

My mother and I have registered to donate our organs: Vijay Deverakonda

Recently, the Liger actor urged his fans to donate organs. In a video that is doing rounds on the internet; the actor is seen explaining the importance of organ donation. He also confessed that he and his mother have registered for the noble act.

In the video, Vijay Deverakonda said, "Doctors tell me that there are a lot of surgeries happening only because of donors. It's incredible that there are so many people donating emotionally for people. It's a beautiful thing. At the same time, doctors talked about how organ donations are comparatively less in South Asian countries. I think I will donate all my organs. I would love for it to be part of someone after my life and help them in their life. I don't see any point in wasting my organs. I stay fit and keep myself healthy... My mother and I have registered ourselves to donate our organs. It is such a beautiful thing that you continue to live on in some way because of your generosity. I encourage everyone to be open to the idea of organ donation."

Vijay Deverakonda | Encouraging Organ Donation at Adult and Pediatric Liver Transplantation Awareness Program, PACE Hospitals #VijayDeverakonda #livertransplant #pacehospitals pic.twitter.com/iIUneNPb6w — PACE Hospitals (@PACEHospitals) November 16, 2022

Total inspiration vd ❤️??? lol — Reshma Salik (@reshma_salik) November 16, 2022

Fans have lauded the actor's decision.

If you also want to register yourself for organ donations. Follow the process

During a lifetime, a person can pledge for organ donation by filling up a donor form in the presence of two witnesses, one of whom shall be a near relative.

What organs can be donated?

As per the national health portal of India, Vital Organs like the heart, liver, kidneys, intestines, lungs, and pancreas can be donated only in case of 'brain death'. However other tissues like corneas, heart valves, skin, bones etc can be donated only in case of natural death.

Who is eligible?

Anyone can register to be an organ and tissue donor once they are 18 years of age.

Please Note: Medical condition of a registered donor is only evaluated at the time of organ transplant.

Consent from the family members

A donor card only shows the willingness of the person to donate. Possessing the card does not mean you are legally bound to donate. In case of a donor's death, the hospital has to take consent from the family even if he/she has a card.

Work front

#Masooda https://t.co/qEm8zw83ut



What a great trailer. Intriguing. Well made. Congratulations to the whole team, my complete support and love to you all.



Special shout out to @RahulYadavNakka for backing new stories and talent! May all your dreams come true. pic.twitter.com/fwQzDN29Eq — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) November 12, 2022

Vijay made his debut in Bollywood with the film Liger, opposite Ananya Panday. He will be next seen in his upcoming Telugu romantic drama Kushi alongside, Samantha Ruth Prabhu.