Vijay Deverakonda has made headlines recently for #KillFakeNews initiative, which he began after being a victim of fake news, following a website's article about him. In a video he recorded, Vijay mentioned about two articles written on him from the same website.

Later one of those articles was deleted. Entire Tollywood and even a few celebrities from Kollywood have also come in support of Vijay. According to Vijay, the fake news issue has garnered a huge centre point of attraction after the news portal put up allegations on Vijay and accused the subsidies raised by his charitable organisation.

In a recent interview that he given to The News Minute, Vijay Deverakonda has said that he is looking forward to suing the website that has written about him.

"We have for long let them be, being patient, overlooking, not wanting to waste energy on negative people. And each and everyone in the Telugu film industry has been a victim. Since I put out the video, I have had actors, directors, producers all call me up passionately. You could hear voices of people wronged, maligned, hurt, for a long time. Everything bottled up came out and now it's time to take on the scurrilous mafia," he said.

Responding to Vijay, Akkineni Nagarjuna said that to stop this fake news and gossip websites from writing on them, an action plan is needed as early as possible.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is currently working on the Puri Jagannadh directorial Fighter, where he will be seen as a kickboxer along with Bollywood diva Ananya Panday as the leading lady. While the movie is being jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Puri Jagannaadh's Puri Connects. It is said that he will be playing the son of a don in this film.