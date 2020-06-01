Director Badri Venkatesh is keen on remaking Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan's classic movie Aval Appadithan. The filmmaker has expressed his interest on recreating the classic with new-age actors.

Simbu-Shruti Stepping into Rajini-Sripriya's Shoes

Badri Venkatesh has revealed that the it all started when he was having a social media challenge and answered his niece that the songs of Aval Appadithan resonates with him, while tagging Shruti Haasan. "I'm from the film institute, and this film, by C Rudhraiya, is the first film made by a graduate of the institute. So, it's close to my heart for more reasons than one," The Times of India quoted him as saying.

Venkatesh added that he had worked with Shruti Haasan in Hello Sago and had a chat with the actress about Aval Appadithan. Once he informed her, the 7aum Arivu actress re-watched the film.

"The film talks about so many issues that are extremely relevant today. I wanted to make the film again and Shruti was excited about the idea. We also have a producer on board," he added.

Badri Venkatesh wants Simbu to play the male chauvinist character played by Rajinikanth, while casting the actress in the role of bold woman enacted by Sripriya in the original.

For Kamal Haasan's character of a feminist, he is interested to cast Vijay Deverakonda or Dulqueer Salmaan. However, he has not approached the Malayalam actor, but not discussed about the project with Simbu or Deverakonda.

"I might get Dulquer or Vijay Deverakonda on board for the male lead. Though Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for all my films, I want to get Ilaiyaraaja sir to score the music for this one," the director concludes.

Currently, Vijay Deverakonda is busy with Puri Jagannadh's multilingual movie Fighter. Whereas Dulqueer Salmaan is working on couple of movies that include Vaan.

Aval Appadithan was written and directed by C Rudhraiya and produced by Rangamanjari way back in 1978. The movie had Ilaiyaraaja's music and Nallusamy MN Gnanasekaran's cinematography.

Badri Venkatesh has revealed that the makers are now trying to reach the person who has the film rights as the director is not alive. On the other hand, the director, who started his career with Atharvaa's Baana Kaathadi, is working on his upcoming flick, Plan Panni Pannanum.

Rio Raj, MS Bhaskar, Ramya Nambeesan, Robo Shankar and others are part of the cast. The film, which has the music of Yuvan Shankar Raja, is in the post-production stages.