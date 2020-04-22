Tamil actor Vijay has contributed a big money for the Coronavirus relief works. He has donated for a total of Rs 1.3 crore for the cause. Not just to the people of Tamil Nadu, but he has indicated that his heart beats for the people across the country.
Thalapathy has donated for the PM Care Fund, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund and he has done his bit for all the other South Indian states. Here is the break-up:
PM Care Fund: Rs 25 lakh
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund: Rs 50 lakh
Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund : Rs 10 lakh
FeFSI: Rs 25 lakh
Karnataka Chief Minister Relief Fund: Rs 5 lakh
Andhra Chief Minister Relief Fund: Rs 5 lakh
Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund: Rs 5 lakh
Pondicherry Chief Minister Relief Fund: Rs 5 lakh
Apart from this contribution, Vijay, whose next movie is Master, has allotted for his fans club to help the people directly who are in need.
Coronavirus Impact in Country
India has become the 17 country to register 20,000+ Covid-19 aka Coronavirus cases in the country.The death count stands at 645 in the country.
Coming to Tamil Nadu, the total reported cases stands 1,596. 635 have recovered and 18 have passed away.
Here is How Much other Stars Have Contributed for Corona Virus Relief Works:
|Names
|Donation
|Rajinikanth
|Rs 50 lakh for FEFSI
|Raghava Lawrence
|Rs 50 lakh for PM-Cares Fund
Rs 50 lakh for CM Relief Fund (Tamil Nadu)
Rs 50 lakh for FEFSI
Rs 50 lakh for Dancer's Union
Rs 25 lakh for Physical Abled Boys
Rs 75 lakh for Daily Labours
Total: Rs 3 crore
|Siva Kumar family (Suriya and Karthi)
|Rs 10 lakh for FEFSI
|Vijay Sethupathi
|Rs 10 lakh for FEFSI
|Sivakarthikeyan
|Rs 10 lakh for FEFSI
|Nayanthara
|Rs 20 lakh for FEFSI
|Aishwarya Rajesh
|Rs 1 lakh for FEFSI
|Prakash Raj
|150 rice bags weighing 25 kilos
|Yogi Babu, Partiepan, Manobala
|Rice Bags.