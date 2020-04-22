Tamil actor Vijay has contributed a big money for the Coronavirus relief works. He has donated for a total of Rs 1.3 crore for the cause. Not just to the people of Tamil Nadu, but he has indicated that his heart beats for the people across the country.

Thalapathy has donated for the PM Care Fund, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund and he has done his bit for all the other South Indian states. Here is the break-up:

PM Care Fund: Rs 25 lakh

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund: Rs 50 lakh

Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund : Rs 10 lakh

FeFSI: Rs 25 lakh

Karnataka Chief Minister Relief Fund: Rs 5 lakh

Andhra Chief Minister Relief Fund: Rs 5 lakh

Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund: Rs 5 lakh

Pondicherry Chief Minister Relief Fund: Rs 5 lakh

Apart from this contribution, Vijay, whose next movie is Master, has allotted for his fans club to help the people directly who are in need.

Coronavirus Impact in Country

India has become the 17 country to register 20,000+ Covid-19 aka Coronavirus cases in the country.The death count stands at 645 in the country.

Coming to Tamil Nadu, the total reported cases stands 1,596. 635 have recovered and 18 have passed away.

