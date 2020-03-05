AR Murugadoss had said that a filmmaker cannot be sure of directing a Rajinikanth film till the project is formally announced. His words indicated that there is many a slip between the cup and the lip and the stars might change their mind on giving green signal to a film even after getting impressed by the story during the initial talks.

Thalapathy 65

It now seems to be the case for Sudha Kongara as well. The director had approached Vijay with a script and the actor had liked the storyline. It had lead to the rumours of the actor working with her for the film, which has been referred to as Thalapathy 65. In fact, rumour mills went on to claim that Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna were approached to play his love interest.

Vijay Rejects

Well, now, things have changed and the latest buzz is that Vijay has turned down Sudha Kongara's film. The actor has rejected the offer in the last round of discussion for the reasons best known to him.

Is Simbu teaming up with Sudha Kongara?

Without wasting time, Sudha Kongara has started talks with Simbu. It looks like the VTV actor might seal the deal. Presently, she is busy with Suriya's next movie Soorarai Pottru. Whereas the actor is working on Venkat Prabhu's next movie Maanadu.

Recently, there were reports of Mysskin, who was fired from Vishal Krishna's Thupparivaalan 2, had approached Simbu for a movie. It is not clear whether they are collaborating for a film, immediately.