Thalapathy Vijay is one among the many early birds to cast his vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha election held on Thursday, 18 April. The Tamil actor exercised his democratic right at a school in Adyar in Chennai.

The Kaththi star was spotted around 7.20 am at the polling both. Vijay became one among the common people and waited in quite a long queue to cast his vote. His arrival had electrified the atmosphere as the people around him saw the star in awe.

Vijay apparently smiled at the public and unwilling posed for the selfies. Notably, the actor refused to disappoint the kids who came to him for photographs.

In fact, people around him recorded his presence in their cell phones and shared it on social media sites. As a result, the pictures and videos of Vijay at the polling booth have gone viral.

Not just Vijay, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar, Khushbu Sundar, Suriya, Karthi, Jyothika, Meena, Shruti Haasan, Anirudh Ravichander among many others.

Vijay is currently working on his next movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 63. Atlee Kumar-directorial movie is a sport drama, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, while Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is playing the role of a villain.

The shooting of the film is underway in a massive set erected on the outskirts of Chennai. Vijay has taken a day off to cast his vote.

The second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections is being held on April 18 in 95 seats in 11 states and one union territory (Puducherry). In Tamil Nadu, the voting process is happening in 38 constituencies that include Chennai Central, Chennai North and Chennai South where large number of celebrities reside.