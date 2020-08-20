The countdown for the launch of Vijay and AR Murugadoss' upcoming movie, which is presently referred to as Thalapathy 65, has started. The Tamil film will reportedly take off with a simple event on Saturday, 22 August, on the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi festival.

Vijay had approved the full story narrated by AR Murugadoss on 7 August. The makers have reportedly decided to start the shooting once the Covid-19 pandemic situation returns to normalcy. The latest buzz is that both the hero and director have agreed to take paycut considering the economic slowdown.

Thalapathy Vijay had reportedly got over Rs 80 crore for Master with some unconfirmed reports claiming that he received a pay-check of Rs 100 crore. In July, there were speculations that the actor had agreed to slash his remuneration to Rs 80 crore for Thalapathy 65, but Sun Pictures wants him to reduce his salary further.

Now, the latest reports claim that Vijay is going to be paid Rs 70 crore for Thalapathy Vijay. However, AR Murugadoss is taking a huge paycut compared to his previous movie Darbar, which starred Rajinikanth and Nayanthara.

AR Murugadoss' salary has been reduced by approximately 70 percent from his last film. Lyca Productions had reportedly paid Rs 33 crore and Sun Pictures will be paying just Rs 10 crore for Thalapathy 65.

Meanwhile, the budget of the movie is yet to be revealed. On the other hand, the hunt for the heroine is on even as the names of Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal are doing rounds.