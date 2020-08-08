Vijay's next movie with AR Murugadoss is almost confirmed. The filmmaker, who had impressed the actor with a one-line story, has met Thalapathy at his office on Friday, 7 August, and narrated the full story.

Going by the reports, Vijay is impressed with the storyline. The duo has now locked in the launch and release dates of the film, which is presently referred to as Thalapathy 65.

Well, the Tamil flick will be launched January-February 2021 and most likely after the vaccination for Covid-19 is out. The makers have decided to release the movie on 4 November, 2021, to coincide with the Diwali festival.

The upcoming flick will be the fourth union of Vijay and AR Murugadoss after blockbusters like Thuppakki, Kaththi and Sarkar.

The director is raring to start the project and deliver a hit at the box office following his Darbar with Rajinikanth and Nayanthara turned out to be a dud at the box office. The hunt for the heroine and other cast for the forthcoming venture are on. S Thaman has been roped in to score the music.

Thalapathy 65 is funded by Sun Pictures which bankrolled their previous flick Sarkar.

Master Release

On the other hand, the release of Vijay's upcoming movie Master has been delayed ever since the lockdown came into effect in March 2020. It was scheduled for release on 9 April. Now, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial is expected to be released For Diwali 2020.