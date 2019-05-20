Vijay's upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj is expected to be announced formally in June. The director is currently busy giving final touches to the script while working on the cast and crew.

The latest update getting about the project is that the director has finalised the music director for the flick, presently referred to as Thalapathy 64. Well, youth sensation Anirudh Ravichander has been approached to compose music for the film.

Rumours say that Anirudh has agreed to compose music for Thalapathy 64. If it turns out to be true, then it will be his second film with Vijay after blockbuster Kaththi.

AR Murugadoss' Kaththi had some wonderful songs backed by solid background score. The popularity of the audio was such that the background score got record views on YouTube after the film's release.

If Anirudh scores music for Vijay's film again, the expectations will be sky high from the audience.

As per the reports, Thalapathy 64 will be a quickie which might hit the screens for Pongal or Tamil New Year in 2020.

On the other hand, Vijay is busy with his next film with Atlee Kumar. The name of the flick is yet to be revealed and it is expected to be announced on 22 June to coincide with his birthday celebration.