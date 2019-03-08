The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has impleaded Thalapathy Vijay, Thala Ajith, Suriya and the South Indian Artistes' Association to ensure that the pulse polio vaccination is conducted in 2019.

Janci Rani of Madurai had filed a public interest litigation seeking a direction to the central and state governments to organise the pulse polio drive after the scheduled programme on February 3 was postponed.

Hearing the petition, Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice SS Sundar on Thursday, March 7, were told by the authorities that the drive would be held in a week for which the petitioner's counsel claimed that there has not been much awareness about the programme.

So, the court felt that the governments should take necessary steps to create awareness about the pulse polio programme and it should be well-advertised to reach out to the people. It asked the state to use the services of actors like Vijay, Ajith and Suriya and impleaded them as parties in the petition.

In a land where cinema has a big influence on people, roping in Vijay, Ajith, and Suriya, who enjoy a huge fan following, seems like a good idea to create awareness about pulse polio.