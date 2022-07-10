What Ajith Kumar had done out of respect for Amitabh Bachchan and Sri Devi, Vijay will do it for Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee Kumar! Wondering what?

Well, Thalapathy will be working with Shah Rukh Khan in his upcoming flick Jawan without charging a single pie. Yes, the Tamil actor will be doing a special cameo in Atlee Kumar-directorial flick.

Vijay's Condition to SRK

If the reports are to be believed, Vijay has agreed to share screen space with King Khan but on the condition that he should not be paid to act in the flick. It is because the Tamil star has given a nod to act in the Hindi flick out of respect for Shah Rukh Khan.

If not for Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee, Vijay would not have liked to do a cameo in a flick.

One Day Call Sheet

Well, Vijay has allotted a one-day call sheet for Atlee to shoot his portions. The director has planned to film Thalapathy and King Khan scenes in September.

The Jawan team will be in Chennai for 25 days in September and Vijay's special-cameo portion will be shot during that period, say reports.

Jawan has our own Nayanthara playing the female lead.

Moreover, Vijay Sethupathi has been signed to play the role of antagonist in the flick. He has given a green signal to act in the movie and will join the shoot in Mumbai soon.

King Khan on Jawan

Speaking about Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan had recently shared, "There is still a long way to go. There is not much I can tell you about 'Jawan' except the fact that I am having a great time as an actor. And Atlee, the director, it is a different kind of film. Everybody has seen his work. He makes outstanding mass oriented films, again a genre I have never done. So, I wanted to try my hands on it. And I think me and Atlee have good chemistry. I bring in some (to the film), he brings in some. Whatever we have done of 'Jawan' is thrilling and exciting."