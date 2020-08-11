Thalapathy Vijay has accepted Mahesh Babu's Green India Challenge. The Tamil actor planted saplings as part of the initiative at his residence and shared the pictures on Twitter.

"This is for you @urstrulyMahesh garu. Here's to a Greener India and Good health. Thank you #StaySafe, [sic]" Vijay thanked Mahesh Babu on Twitter. He planted at his Neelankarai residence in Chennai.

On the occasion of his 45th birthday, Mahesh Babu posted a video in which he was seen planting saplings and nominated three celebrities like Junior NTR, Shruti Haasan and Vijay. He tweeted, "There couldn't be a better way to celebrate my birthday #GreenIndiaChallenge I pass this on to @tarak9999, @actorvijay & @shrutihaasan. Let the chain continue and transcend boundaries I request all of you to support the cause. One step towards a greener world! (sic)."

After Vijay accepted the challenge, Mahesh Babu thanked the Tamil actor for his gesture. The Tollywood Prince posted, "Thanks a lot brother for taking this upThumbs up Stay safe! [sic]"

On the other hand, Shruti Haasan has thanked Mahesh Babu for nominating her, but she is yet to plant the saplings. She wrote, "Thankyou for nominating me sir !! I would love to be a part of this wonderful step Green heart. [sic]"

However, Junior NTR is yet to accept it.

The Green India Challenge is all about planting saplings at your residence or in public places and nominating three people to continue the chain. It may be recalled that celebrities like Nagarjuna, Prabhas, Samantha, Raashi Khanna and many others have taken the challenge.