Thalapathy Vijay has been entertaining us since 1984. In nearly 4 decades that he has captivated the audience with his charm, talent and extraordinary skill set. That's probably why he has legions of loyal fans across the globe.

Apart from his highly successful filmography and iconic roles, he's brought to life some really iconic songs in his career, that he's been associated with. With some of the biggest composers and singers, he's not only done justice to the music his songs still impress the audience and his moves are largely unmatched.

Thalapathy Vijay's Top 5 dance numbers in the last decade

Over the years, songs from Vijay's movies have proven to be some of the biggest hits, with amazing beats and the best composers coming to create fantastic music. So, we're looking at the best hits in the last decade, with a filmography so vast, and so many iconic numbers to choose from, these five landed the top spot, but everybody has their favourites.

#1 Selfie Pulla- Kaththi (2014)

Selfie Pulla from the movie Kaththi, was a song, Vijay lent his voice to too singing with Sunidhi Chauhan. Starring Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, this song has acquired over 72 Miliion views since it released in 2014. The song became a huge hit not just among fans but a global audience, going viral.

#2 PaPa PaPa- Bairavaa (2017)

PaPa PaPa is another song featuring Vijay's singing, composed by Santosh Narayan. The song was huge hit and has over 54 Million views on YouTube. This track is one nobody can help but dance to.

#3 Alaporan Tamizhan- Mersal (2017)

Alaporan Tamizhan is one of the most-viewed songs Vijay has featured in. The song sung by Kailash Kher, and composed AR Rahman has joyful beat that one just can't forget. The song has so far acquired over 122 Million views on YouTube and fans have showered love on the song, not to mention the lyrics celebrating Tamil culture and language. This will remain a favourite for generations to come.

#4 Verithanam- Bigil (2019)

Verithanam is another golden hit given to us by Vijay and AR Rahman, one in which Vijay sang as well. The song with local flavour is another favourite among fans. The song has received over 75 million views on YouTube.

#5 Vaathi Coming- Master (2020)

Vaathi Coming is one of the best songs, a complete upbeat song. It's a song celebrating the anticipation, there's nothing in the song anybody can hate. Given to us by Anirudh Ravichander, this one is one of the biggest hits of the year arguably, critics lauded the film's music with over 55 Million views on the lyric video alone. Thalapathy Kuthu is here!

Fans have begun celebrating Vijay's birthday, and on 22nd June, the celebrations are bound to be great. These are just 5 of the many tracks the actor has made special. We're sure to get numerous solid songs from Thalapathy in the years to come and we can't wait.