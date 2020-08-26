How often we read rumours of Nayanthara's marriage with Vignesh Shivan? A few weeks ago, it was said that the couple will tie the knot after their visit to Lord Rahu temple in Thirunageswaram near Kumbakonam.

Now, Vignesh Shivan has denied the wedding rumours stating that the marriage is not on the cards and their focus, at this stage, is "work". "We have been married off in the internet for about 22 times now. Once in three months, they will marry us off. Our focus is still on work. Let's see when we get bored with love, we will marry then. When we do decide to get married, we will let you guys know," he is quoted as saying in an interview.

Two months ago, there were rumours of them testing Covid-19 positive and he had shot down the speculations in style. Using the FaceApp filters, they came up with a cute video in which they were acting to famous Baby Shark song. Vignesh Shivan posted the video and captioned it, "And .., that's how we see the news about us, the corona and the imagination of all the press & social media sweethearts Anyways! To our well-wishers

We are happy healthy and God has blessed us with enough strength & happiness to see all you jokers and your jokes ! God bless ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️[sic]"

When asked about responding Covid-19 speculations in a funny way, Vignesh Shivan, in the same interview, said, "It was just done to react in a jolly way. She also said ok."

A few weeks ago, a report on a daily claimed that Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara had been visiting a lot of temple as per the advice given by an astrologer. However, the only remaining temple the couple is yet to visit is Lord Rahu temple in Thirunageswaram near Kumbakonam.

They could not visit the temple after lockdown came into effect. As a result, their marriage was getting delayed. Well, Shivan's statement has now put an end to all the rumours.