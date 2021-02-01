The 13th Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) on Sunday re-elected incumbent President Nguyen Phu Trong as the its general secretary for a third term.

The election took place at the first meeting of the newly-elected 13th CPVCC on Sunday morning during the ongoing 13th CPV National Congress scheduled to run through February 1, Xinhua news agency.

The CPVCC's politburo, secretariat, inspection commission and head of the inspection commission were also elected at the meeting.

A total of 1,587 delegates representing over 5.1 million CPV members are attending the congress which kicked off on January 25.

A press release made public earlier on Saturday read that the congress had agreed on adjusting the agenda of the political event, which will now conclude on February 1, one day earlier than in the original program.