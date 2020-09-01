Actress Vidyullekha Raman has found her soulmate! The multilingual actress had her Roka ceremony with her fiancé on 26 August, but revealed the news only now on her Instagram account.

She has posted a couple of pictures of the Roka ceremony on her Instagram account. Vidyullekha Raman wrote, "We got Roka-Ed! @lowcarb.india & I had our Roka Ceremony (formal announcement) on 26.08.2020 in an intimate manner with close family around us. It was our lil' ray of sunshine & we couldn't be more grateful for the love we received. We wore masks & removed them for the pictures (before anyone asks!) Thank you all so much for showering us with your best wishes! The best is yet to come. ♥️. [sic]"

The pre-engagement ceremony was a low-key event held in Chennai. The couple sported both traditional and western outfits for the Roka ceremony.

Vidyu sported salwar kameez for the traditional look, her fiancé donned blue kurtha. In the other pictures, he is seen wearing a Nehru jacket, while the actress donned a pink gown.

The actress' fiancé Sanjay is said to be a dietician and a businessman in Chennai. The wedding date is yet to be announced.

Vidyu, daughter of actor Mohan Raman, is a multilingual actress who has been part of many movies starring A-list actors. Vijay, Ajith, Ram Charan and Anushka Shetty are some of the A-list actors with whom she has shared screen space.