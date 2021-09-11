Vidyullekha Raman Ties the Knot to Sanjay

Vidyullekha Raman has tied the knot to entrepreneur Sanjay without the media glare. The first pictures of the marriage have hit the internet.

Gitanjali Shares Wedding Photos

Filmmaker Selvaraghavan's wife Gitanjali, who is the bride's cousin, has posted the wedding celebration photos. A few days ago, she has shared the 'mehendi' photos of Vidyullekha Raman and now the marriage pics on her Instagram.

Going by the snaps, it is a beach wedding in which the bride and groom are traditional sherwani and saree with ornaments.

The couple had met through a dating app. "I hate dating apps. Putting up photographs on them didn't really appeal to me. But my close friends asked me to try one. I met Sanjay through this dating app and we both swiped right on each other. But once I started chatting with him, it felt like I'd known him for years," Vidyu had said in an interview.

Simple Event

The couple had engaged in August. Sharing her excitement, she wrote, "We got Roka-Ed! @lowcarb.india & I had our Roka Ceremony (formal announcement) on 26.08.2020 in an intimate manner with close family around us. It was our lil' ray of sunshine & we couldn't be more grateful for the love we received," she wrote. "We wore masks & removed them for the pictures (before anyone asks!) Thank you all so much for showering us with your best wishes! The best is yet to come," she added.

Vidyu, daughter of actor Mohan Raman, is a multilingual actress who has been part of many movies starring A-list actors. Vijay, Ajith, Ram Charan, and Anushka Shetty are some of the A-list actors with whom she has shared screen space.

She started her acting career with Jiiva and Samantha's Neethaane En Ponvasantham. Vidyu is mainly seen in supporting roles. Her notable movies were: Jilla, Kaaki Sattai, Masss, Puli, Vedalam, Dhruva, Srinivasa Kalyanam, Venky Maama among others.