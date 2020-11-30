Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is busy with her upcoming project 'Sherni' for which the actress is shooting in dense forest areas of Madya Pradesh but seems like the crew of the film is not allowed to shoot the film anymore.

As per media reports, MP minister Vijay Shah allegedly stopped the shooting of the film after Vidya turned down his invitation for dinner. However, the minister denied any such report.

Here's what happened

It was reported that Shah had asked Vidya to have lunch/dinner with him but the actor didn't feel comfortable and turned down the request after which the minister cancelled the shooting permit and the team found itself stranded in the middle of a forest area. '

News agency ANI reported that the vehicles of the production team were stopped from entering the area. "Vehicles of the production team of actor Vidya Balan's upcoming movie were allegedly stopped from entering a forest for shooting. As per various media reports, it happened a day after the actor turned down Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah's invitation for dinner," read the tweet.

In his statement though, Shah said that it was he who turned down the request when Vidya wanted to have lunch or dinner with him. "Was there(Balaghat)on request from those who took permission for the shoot & requested me for lunch/dinner. I said not possible now, I'll meet them when I go to Maharashtra. Lunch/dinner was cancelled, shoot wasn't," he said in a statement to the agency.