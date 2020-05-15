After the announcement that Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitaabo will release on the online streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video has revealed that Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi will also be premiered online.

Starring the National Award-winning actress Vidya Balan, the movie is based on the life of Shakuntala Devi, who was called as "human computer" for her natural ability to solve incredibly complex calculations within seconds.

Vidya Balan has also played the role of a mother to Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra and the movie will showcase the complicated but extraordinary relationship of a mother and a daughter. Actors such as Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta will be seen in pivotal roles.

Sharing the exciting news, Vidya took her Twitter and wrote, "Delighted to announce that you will get to see #ShakuntalaDevi very soon on @PrimeVideoIN with all your loved ones. Thrilled that we will be able to entertain you in these unprecedented times. #WorldPremiereOnPrime #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime @sonypicsprodns @Abundantia_Ent"

Delighted to announce that you will get to see #ShakuntalaDevi very soon on @PrimeVideoIN with all your loved ones. Thrilled that we will be able to entertain you in these unprecedented times. #WorldPremiereOnPrime #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime@sonypicsprodns @Abundantia_Ent pic.twitter.com/j1IExmE0AW — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) May 15, 2020

The movie is directed and written by Waiting fame, Anu Menon and the film has been produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra. As per the reports, the Four More Shots Please! season 1 team Anu and Nayanika Mahtani have written the screenplay, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

In the time of pandemic caused due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, OTT platforms have been acting like a saviour. Theatres are closed and fans are eagerly waiting to see the movies of their favourite stars. Hence, makers are trying to release them on various live streaming platforms.

Yesterday, the makers of Gulabo Sitabo announced that the movie will get a digital release on June 12. Earlier, the movie was supposed to be released in theatres on April 17, 2020.

After Piku, Amitabh and director Shoojit Sircar has collaborated for this venture. Ayushmann began his career with Shoojit through Vicky Donor.