The highly anticipated teaser for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has officially dropped, creating a buzz among fans! This exciting new chapter sees Kartik Aaryan reprising his role of Rooh Baba, who is set to face off against the legendary OG Manjulika, brought to life again by Vidya Balan. With their iconic characters clashing, the stage is set for an electrifying battle that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The teaser of the film was dropped on Thursday. In the clip, Vidya Balan once again reprises a scene wherein she lifts the bed with one hand, this particular scene was there is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1 and now in the third installment, Vidya as Manjulika will be seen lifting a huge chair.

Social media reactions to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser

Netizens didn't like the teaser and called it a parody of the original. Not just on X (formerly Twitter) but on Instagram as well as Reddit, social media users slammed the makers for running a cult film. A section of the horror comedy franchise missed Akshay Kumar's presence.

A user said, "Looks like a parody of the original, looks super tacky..."

Another user said, "Unfortunately, it doesn't feel natural."

The third one said, "They did her dirty! Complete mockery of the character."

The fourth one mentioned, "This looks extremely high budget and extremely cheap at the same time."

Directed by Anees Bazmee and the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to deliver an epic clash of horror and comedy this Diwali. With chills, laughs, and a thrilling storyline, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promises to be the perfect festive entertainer.