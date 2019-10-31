Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra is celebrating 30 years of Parinda by sharing videos and clips from the iconic film, ahead of the film completing 30 years on November 3. The director shared a glimpse of Nana Patekar who won a National Award for his role of fiery Anna in Parinda.

Reminiscing about the shooting days, the filmmaker shared one of the iconic scenes from the film where Nana Patekar suffered burns.

Taking on social media, Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared, "Nana Patekar's #NationalAward winning portrayal of the fiery Anna in #Parinda remains etched in the minds of cinema-goers, long after watching the film. Watch #VidhuVinodChopra share how the climax was shot.

Showing one of the important scenes from the film of Jackie Shroff and Nana Patekar dealing with fire, Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared " the fire was real in the scene as those days there was no digital fire. For that scene Nana Patekar had refused to wear the fire suit as the actor felt that his acting would be ruined. "so I said I won't shoot if you won't wear the suit. After that he wore the suit so I said wear your pyjama as well" recalls Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

After that Vidhu Vinod Chopra left thinking that Nana Patekar would wear the suit but in reality, he did not wear. The fire was real with rubber solution and showing the scene he also said this is when the actor got burned.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's next project is Shikara and slated to release in 2019.