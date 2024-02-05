Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th fail might have made a slow and quiet entry, but the film has taken over Bollywood and how! From the biggest names in the industry praising the film to the Vikrant Massey starrer winning at every away show; 12th Fail has been declared the best film of the year. Amid all this, Vidhu Vinod Chopra has revealed that everyone told him not to make the film as it won't work.

What Anupama Chopra told him

Vidhu revealed that even his wife and film critic, Anupama Chopra, told him that no one will come to watch the film. He said that it was Anupama's opinion to put the film directly on OTT as no one would come to the theatres to watch his film. He added that Anupama later admitted how she couldn't understand the effect the film could've had.

"On top of this, these (trade) agencies were writing that it'll open at ₹ 2 lakhs and do a lifetime business of Rs 30 lakh! Everyone scared me...It opened very small but that's okay, because look at where we are?" Vidhu said.

Kangana on Anupama Chopra

However, Kangana Ranaut has reacted sharply to the revelation made by VVC. Kangana not only called Anupama Chopra a 'disgrace' but also called her 'deeply jealous woman'. She added that the film critic is insecure of younger and intelligent women. She also accused her of ganging up with Bollywood gangs to go against good films and talents.

"Vidhu sir's wife @anupamachopra is a disgrace in the name of film journalist, she is not only xenophobic but also deeply jealous and insecure of younger and intelligent women, no wonder she is jealous of her own husband, on whose name and wealth she built her website and other small businesses, got her bollywood wife card to flaunt in filmi parties and ganged up with gossip gangs of Bollywood against genuine talent and good films," Kangana tweeted.