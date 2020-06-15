A heartwrenching incident surfaced the social media leaving netizens speechless. The video of a 70-year-old elderly woman, Punjimati Dei, dragging her 100-year-old bedridden mother on a Chaarpai (cot) to the nearest bank to withdraw pension has stirred havoc on Twitter.

The incident occurred in Odisha's Naupada district where Punjimati Dei is seen dragging the cot after the bank official allegedly asked for physical verification for Rs 1, 500 pensions.

The mother and the daughter belonged to Bargaon village. Her mother is an account holder under Jan Dhan Yojana of the Central government.

Watch the full video here:

In Odisha, A woman dragged her 100-year-old mother to the Bank on a cot. She wanted to get pension money,but bank manager demanded physical verification.

Dear @narendramodi can't v perform verification at home for our aged citizens? pic.twitter.com/Bc14PK9Ojq — Sandeep Dhar (@sandeepdhar10) June 15, 2020

'Bank said they will release pension if I bring my mother'

The woman, Punjimati Dei, spoke about her situation and said, "I went to the bank several times in last three months and requested the bank official to release the pension amount. However, the official informed that they would release the pension if I bring my mother to the branch."

According to reports, the Bank manager Ajit Pradhan allegedly asked Dei to bring her bedridden mother Labhe Baghel to the bank.

The Centre had announced Rs 500 monthly assistance for women Jan Dhan bank account holders from April to June in view of the COVID-19 situation. A district administration official informed that the woman reached the bank with her mother before the manager could visit her home for the verification.

Punjimati Dei dragging her mother's cot enraged netizens who raised questions as to why don't the banks come home for physical verification on an elderly, especially during the times of coronavirus pandemic.

