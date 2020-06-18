Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left many unanswered questions regarding Bollywood's culture. Now, many allegations, claims and evidence are coming out of the woodwork, turning the actor's death into a spectacle. However, the voices aren't dying down, as if Sushant's death was a lid on an already bursting Pandora's box.

Kangana Ranaut had recently posted a video on Instagram regarding Sushant's death calling out those who were targeting Sushant and alleging that Bollywood had cornered him. The video exploded as part of the debate on nepotism in Bollywood. Now, the video has brought Kangana over 1 million new followers, which many have called a 'PR stunt' but the actress' team has shut down these reports.

Kangana Ranaut's team denies reports of a PR stunt to gain followers through viral video

Sushant Singh Rajput death sparked a debate on nepotism in Bollywood and since then, there's been know quietening down about the Bollywood culture. Many actors have spoken about the groupism, career-ending moves, back-biting and the insider versus outsider debate.

While bigwigs remain mum at the moment, a police investigation into the cause of Sushant's death has been launched and statements of those close to the actor are being recorded. Moreover, a case has been filed against Bollywood's biggest names and producers in the Bihar court.

Kangana had posted a video speaking about the actor's untimely death, describing the toxic culture of Bollywood. Many have often hailed the actress for speaking her mind, and now are impressed with her courage. Following her video, a sharp rise in Kangana's followers was observed on Instagram by over a million.

Many reports emerged asking whether this was a planned move by her team and whether Kangana is gaining traction due to her video. Now, Kangana's PR team has come to her defence saying that there was no PR stunt intended by the post.

(contd) .. Even 'not so successful people boast of millions of followers, so stop peddling your PR agenda ?https://t.co/P9WDpsRom5 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 17, 2020

Kangana has also said in a recent interview that she will be willing to talk about it openly as police investigations are carried out.