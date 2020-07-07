Amid the escalated tensions between India and China post the Galwan Valley clash, the Indian Air Force has stepped up its vigil and carried out night operations near the Line of Actual Control on Monday night, July 6.

ANI shared a series of video and pictures in which several fighter jets of IAF like Chinook heavy-lift helicopter, MiG-29 and Apache attack chopper are seen conducting night operations at a forward base near the Indian-China border.

'IAF is ready for any future escalation that comes in its way'

Group Captain and senior fighter pilot A Rathi said, "IAF is fully trained and ready to undertake entire spectrum of ops in any environment with help of modern platforms and motivated personnel,"

In an interview, the IAF Officer said, "the night operations are being conducted in order to be prepared for any aggravation by China, given the fact that the situation remains volatile in the aftermath of the Galwan River Valley and IAF is ready for any future escalation that comes in its way.

This comes amid the strained ties between India and China following June 15 clash in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley where 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred after a violent face-off with Chinese troops.