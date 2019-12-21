American singer Christina Aguilera suffered a wardrobe malfunction while dancing her way through a sea of guests at her 39th birthday celebration.

In the video, the Genie in a Bottle singer can be seen making a stunning entrance into the hallway showing off her moves in a low-cut red coloured dress. And she stood in front of the guests, her dress shifted more than what she had expected and exposed her breast while strutting around.

Fortunately, Christina was wearing a black pasty. And the moment she realised the wardrobe mishap, she confidently flaunted her breast to the guests for the second time as a small treat.

There's no doubt that Christina had loads of fun at her Mexican themed birthday bash wherein she was seen getting a lap dance and males stripping down naked to her.

This is not the first time Christina has suffered a wardrobe malfunction. Last year, the singer gave fans more than they had bargained for after revealing her nipple tape while performing at the Zappos Theater.

Wearing a low-cut dress, which gaped down to reveal the silver tape, she sang some of her biggest hits, including Ain't no other man and Twice. Despite the wardrobe mishap, she remained professional as she carried on with the show.

She donned a number of revealing outfits during her outer space-themed show, The Xperience. The wardrobe malfunction happened when she sported a flowy blue corset dress. She paired the look with knee-high black boots and a blue matching bra while her long blonde hair was tied up into a ponytail.

(With IANS Inputs)