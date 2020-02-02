Elsa Hosk is a stunner and she knows it. The Former Victoria's Secret Angel took to Instagram to show off her enviable figure in some sizzling lingerie.

Elsa posted a snap of herself in some gorgeous pink lingerie. The pic has Elsa staring innocently into the camera as she caressed her hair. She captioned the pic: I Miss Japan. She could be seen posing in front of a swimming pool of sorts.

Elsa looked gorgeous in the snaps. Elsa Hosk sure doesn't seem to be letting the cancellation of the Victoria's Secret Fashion show get her down.

During a 2016 interview with People, Hosk dished that she and Daly like to go skinny dipping, even sharing example from their trip to Mykonos. 'My boyfriend and I hiked this mountain to get to the other side of it where it was like nobody just so we could jump in the ocean naked. It was the best,' she said. Apparently, her confidence around nudity comes from when she was a professional basketball player for the Swedish women's basketball league.

'Being an athlete before modeling really taught me how to be comfortable with me body and also work as a team,' she explained.

It is known that Elsa, who used to be a pro basketball player in her native land, has been walking Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows since 2011 and was named an Angel in 2015. Elsa Hosk may be on vacation but from the pics she posted, it doesn't look like she is taking a break from her work out. And from the snap, it seems quite obvious why Elsa is such a successful model. You can check out the pic here: