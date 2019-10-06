Jessica Hart has been in the fashion industry for years. The model has spent a lot of time walking the runway. The former Victoria's Secret model has opened up and revealed a few nuggets of wisdom for those trying to enter and survive the world of fashion.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, the 33-year-old revealed that it was her mum who gave her the most invaluable piece of advice, which she's carried with her throughout her incredible career.

She revealed: 'My mum said early on, if you're an orange and the client wants an apple, then it doesn't make the orange any less beautiful.....'They just wanted something else that day. That little lesson was great and I've always carried it with me.'

She added that while she never used to be interested in fashion, she's now found it to be 'a form of art.' We have to say that fashion may indeed be art but the lives of those that populate the fashion industry may be anything but artistic.

Jessica recently opened up about her career in an interview with Harper's Baazar - and explained why she decided to change her lifestyle, and quit drinking for good. After spending her early modelling years partying all over the world, she explained that drinking had caught up with her. In June 2019, she marked one year of being sober.

She explained to the publication: 'In my late twenties I started to feel, 'This is getting old'. I always knew there was more to me. And to life.....She added that she believes her body is a temple, and said it was 'time to give back' after 'putting it through so much.'

Well, it looks like Jessica's advice is more along the lines of don't lose your way and take care of yourself, which should be a given, but sadly it needs repeating. Jessica Hart seems to be doing good. We wish her well.