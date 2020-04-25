Izabel Goulart sure knows how to get temperatures soaring. The Victoria's Secret model knows how to work the camera, and she has been doing so in almost all her Instagram snaps.

So, we thought we'd take a look back at one particularly sultry set of snaps in which the stunner looks more gorgeous than ever.

In these snaps, Izabel can be seen rocking an orange swimsuit and killer shades while posing against a high chair. Even behind the sunglasses, we can see that her stare is intense.

In another snap, the model can be seen smiling wide. She accessorised her look with a simple necklace and bracelets.

This look back could very well send the 35-year-old's 4.6 million followers into a frenzy. We have to say, Izabel Goulart sure looked stunning in the clip.

Izabel Goulart sure knows how to work her enviable figure. It is known that Izabel Goulart is one of the top fashion models in the world thanks to her flawless figure. Izabel is one of the most popular Angels to ever walk the runway for Victoria's Secret.

It is known that she first appeared in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2005, the year she was contracted as an Angel. Although she is no longer an Angel, Goulart walked in the 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows.

The cancellation of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show sure doesn't seem to be getting her down. The lingerie giant had to cancel its extravagant yearly event because of a heap of criticism thrown against the company and its policies. You can check out the pic here: