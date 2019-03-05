Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel seems to be having the time of her life away from the ramp. The model, who is in Brazil to attend the Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, decided to update her fans about the attire that she will be wearing and guess what. It's nothing!

The 30-year-old model took to Instagram and uploaded a photo wearing a tiny gold glitter top and flashing her nipples which were covered by just a small star. The photo comes a few days after the model tanned her beautiful body while wearing a leopard skin thong and bikini on the beaches of Rio, from her line of swimwear, Tropic of C.

She seemed to be in great spirits as her buddy took the snap of her flashing before they headed out for the celebrations. In the 'revealing picture,' the model also wore a skirt a tad bit higher on her hips as it split into the sides to reveal those gorgeous thighs. She tied her long blonde hair into two top buns as she smiled away without any makeup (or care).

In another photo from the celebrations in Rio, Candice wore a pair of blue feather earring, as she cosied up near her pal and enjoyed their time together.

Candice, who is a mother of two, had previously confessed that raising two girls had taken a toll on her but that hasn't stopped the Victoria's Secret model from enjoying. She has also confessed that she is having the time of her life while raising two children. Candice walked the fashion ramp last in November 2018 after welcoming her son Ariel in June and since then the model has managed to keep her figure intact.

When asked about the secret behind her fitness, the model revealed that she follows a strict regime before shows. She also added that "'taking care of two kids will get you in shape real quick." Candice is married to Hermann Nicoli, whom she met when she was 17.

Swanepoel had launched her own range of swimwear last year and who could market them better than her.