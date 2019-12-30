Kelly Gale and her boyfriend, "Suicide Squad" actor Joel Kinnaman are living it up in Bali. The Victoria's Secret model shared a post which showed the couple engaged in some bizarre and messy PDA.

In the Instagram video, the Swedish-Australian model passionately rubbed an intense-coloured fruit over her beau's face. Kelly smothered Joel with a dragon fruit, held in her mouth, which left bright red juice on both of their faces.

Kelly apparently attempted to keep the hunky star still as the Altered Carbon actor stood unimpressed, gazing into the camera while he endured the baffling experience. Kelly previously revealed why her prior romance with long-time boyfriend Johannes Jarl came to an end. The catwalk queen debuted her new romance in April. The pair had been spotted strolling hand in hand through the crowd at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California.

Last year, she told Vogue Australia that she works out 'six days per week, all year round' and consumes a diet of fish, vegetables, fruit, oatmeal and yogurt." Kelly Gale is one of the most successful models in the world. And it sure looks like she is just getting started. The stunner added that said she swears by infrared saunas to make her 'skin glow' and 'help get rid of any puffiness or water retention.' Well, whatever she swears by, it seems to be working, because Kelly Gale looks beautiful.

The supermodel is known to regularly storm the runway in skimpy outfits for the Victoria's Secret lingerie brand. But Kelly proved that she doesn't need a fashion show to make people notice her. You can check out the video here: