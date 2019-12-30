Kelly Gale teased her fans with a gorgeous new snap. The model could be seen flaunting her envious figure in a teeny-tiny bikini while in Bali.

The 24-year-old Victoria's Secret model showed off her washboard abs and trim pins in a green cut-out costume, sharing snaps of herself watching the sunrise on Instagram. The brunette beauty posed near an infinity pool and looked off into the distance in the stunning snaps. Kelly captioned the post: 'Good morning!'

From the snap it seems quite apparent why the Swedish-Australian model has taken the fashion industry by storm.

Kelly is no stranger to posting risqué snaps to Instagram and it looks like she won't be slowing down just because its wintertime. And we have to agree, if you look as good as Kelly does in gorgeous swimwear, you should be able to flaunt it all year round, regardless of the weather. However, it does look like Kelly is somewhere warm.

Kelly, who is now reportedly dating actor Joel Kinnaman, revealed why her prior romance with long-time boyfriend Johannes Jarl came to an end. The catwalk queen debuted her new romance in April. The pair had been spotted strolling hand in hand through the crowd at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California.

Last year, she told Vogue Australia that she works out 'six days per week, all year round' and consumes a diet of fish, vegetables, fruit, oatmeal and yogurt." Kelly Gale is known to take her health and fitness seriously. Her profession seemingly demands it. 'That's how I was brought up,' Kelly said of her healthy diet. 'I was never introduced to bad, unhealthy foods, so for me it's just natural to eat healthy.'

Kelly added that she snacks on 'nuts and raw vegan chocolate sweetened with coconut sugar'. Kelly Gale is one of the most successful models in the world. And it sure looks like she is just getting started. The stunner added that said she swears by infrared saunas to make her 'skin glow' and 'help get rid of any puffiness or water retention.' Well, whatever she swears by, it seems to be working, because Kelly Gale looks beautiful.

The supermodel is known to regularly storm the runway in skimpy outfits for the Victoria's Secret lingerie brand. But Kelly proved that she doesn't need a fashion show to make people notice her. You can check out the pics here: