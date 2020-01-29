Izabel Goulart sure knows how to turn up the heat. The Victorias's Secret Angel took to Instagram to show off her stunning curves. We have to say the model looked gorgeous in the snaps.

Reportedly, the 35-year-old stunner sent her 4.6 million followers into a frenzy with her recent bikini clad snap. Perched on a rainbow coloured Popsicle pool float, the Brazilian bombshell modeled a skimpy yellow string bikini. She captioned the snap: 'Poolside #weekend #brasil #summer #vibes'

Izabel could be seen posing on the float with on tanned arm under her head and positioned her body on its side to showcase the best angle for the string bikini. Her brunette locks were damp from the pool and she rocked a funky pair of vintage while rimmed cat-eye shades.

Izabel Goulart sure knows how to work her enviable figure. It is known that Izabel Goulart is one of the top fashion models in the world thanks to her flawless figure. Izabel is one of the most popular Angels to ever walk the runway for Victoria's Secret.

It is known that she first appeared in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2005, the year she was contracted as an Angel. Although she is no longer an Angel, Goulart walked in the 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows.

Izabel sure seems to be keeping in shape, her enviable figure was on full display as she showed off her prowess with the rope. The cancellation of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show sure doesn't seem to be getting her down. You can check out the pic here: